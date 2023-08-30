Havila Shipping saw its revenue rise in the second quarter thanks to rising offshore vessel markets, but the Oslo-listed shipowner still sank into loss for the period.
The offshore vessel company reported revenue of NOK 205m ($19.4m)
First-half profit improves despite red numbers in the second quarter
