Western Bulk Chartering’s board decided not to declare a dividend for the first quarter.

The Oslo-listed bulker operator said: “Through the first months of 2025, the dry bulk market followed a typical seasonal pattern, with rates softening into early February before rebounding through March.”

Supramax rates bottomed around $6,000/day before recovering to around $11,000/day by mid-March, from which rates have since come off again, the Christen Sveaas-backed company said in a statement after close on Thursday.