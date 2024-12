Fearnleys Securities thinks Genco Shipping & Trading’s forward bookings are strong enough to generate what it called a ‘decent’ dividend for the fourth quarter, despite chronically weak freight markets.

The New York-listed bulker owner on Friday reported it has cover 95% of its operating days during the final quarter of the year at $18,300 per day on average across its fleet of capesizes, panamaxes and supramaxes.