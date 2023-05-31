All four major segments of dry bulk shipping may continue to weaken as China’s economy remains languid, according to brokers and market experts.

Average spot rates for capesize bulkers have fallen the most over the past three weeks as the Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC of spot-rate averages across five key routes dropped 53.7% since 10 May, bringing it to just under $10,100 per day on Wednesday.

Fixture data from the exchange shows Rio Tinto hired two unnamed capesizes on Wednesday to carry 170,000 tonnes of iron ore from Dampier, Australia, to Qingdao, China, at $7.40