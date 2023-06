Hold on for dear life, shipping markets could undergo big disruption in the years ahead.

That was the message from the global head of research at Simpson Spence Young at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in Oslo on Wednesday.

Lower economic growth in China, decarbonisation, changing weather patterns and the risk of division in global trading blocs are all among the factors that will make shipping markets all the more volatile in the future, Roar Adland told the conference.