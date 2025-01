A potentially explosive Russian fertiliser cargo that has been called a “floating bomb” through months of international monitoring and scrutiny has at last reached its destination in an African port.

The cargo of 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate reached a port in Cote d’Ivoire aboard the 37,000-dwt cargo ship Zimrida (built 2008) earlier this week, according to a report by the Great Yarmouth Mercury in the UK.