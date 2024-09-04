Oldendorff Carriers wants to speed up the development of viable decarbonisation technologies by founding a new research centre for sustainable shipping in Scotland.

The German owner-operator has established the new hub at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, which is known for its long-standing expertise in naval architecture and engineering.

Oldendorff said it will work with the university to develop technologies and strategies to decarbonise the industry, support a “just” transition for workers and enhance operational safety.