Bulker values have risen this year as growing confidence in China’s economic rebound from the pandemic boosts secondhand sales, but a tough equity market has kept dry stocks at a discount, an analyst said.

The average assessment on five-year-old capesizes has risen 24.4% this year to $53.5m , according to Clarksons Research.

“Rising dry bulk vessel values show shipowners’ confidence in the sector’s long-term prospects,” Clarksons Securities analyst Frode Morkedal told TradeWinds.