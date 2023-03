When it comes to renewing the United Nations-sponsored corridor out of Ukraine, grain is not the only thing that matters.

Recent statements by UN and Russian officials point to fertilisers as a key aspect hampering a second extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).

Speaking to journalists in Moscow on 9 March, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said his country’s grain and fertilisers still face export obstacles, despite being formally excluded from Western sanctions.