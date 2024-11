Oldendorff Carriers is trying to cut through the “noise” surrounding decarbonisation to find pragmatic ways to slash emissions today, not tomorrow.

That was the rationale behind installing Flettner rotor sails on one of its bulk carriers, the owner-operator’s sustainability team told TradeWinds.

Three of the rotor sails have been fitted on the 100,488-dwt baby capesize bulker Chinook Oldendorff (built 2020), as TradeWinds reported this month.