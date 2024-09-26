Shipping analysts have reacted with cautious optimism to an unexpected package of fiscal measures announced by China’s Politburo that will aim to revive economic growth in the country.

Research analysts told TradeWinds that there could be good news for dry-bulk shipping in the short term and beyond, though it is hard to estimate timing and impact.

Demand for larger bulk carriers such as capesizes and newcastlemaxes correlates closely with growth in Chinese gross domestic product, while demand for smaller bulkers is driven by global GDP growth more generally.