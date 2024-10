A Greek panamax bulker struck by a Houthi missile on Tuesday appears to be still immobile, anchored in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

The 76,800-dwt Minoan Courage (built 2008), however, is probably not the ship the Houthis were after and appears to have been hit only because the Yemeni group was chasing a different vessel nearby — the 163,300-dwt Cordelia Moon (built 2013).