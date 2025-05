It is competition time for some of the oldest capesizes and newcastlemaxes, which will compete for dry-docking slots this year and in 2026.

Time in dry dock and possible waiting time for slots are expected to have a tightening effect on vessel supply to the bulker market over the next couple of years.

Just over 10% of the capesize and newcastlemax fleet will reach 15 years of age this year, which means it is time for their mandatory special survey.