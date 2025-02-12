Newcastlemax owner 2020 Bulkers’ profit fell in the fourth quarter.
The Oslo-listed shipowner posted a net profit of $5.1m for the quarter, down from $14.8m in the same period last year.
The company declared a smaller dividend of $0.03
Owner to complete five-year special surveys for four vessels in first half of 2025
