2020 Bulkers has hedged freight for one of its newcastlemax bulkers in a rare move by the shipowner.

The Oslo-listed firm said it had executed a forward freight agreement that effectively secures a gross fixed rate of approximately $32,400 per day for one vessel for the second quarter of this year.

This implies a 46% premium over prevailing capesize futures contracts for the second quarter, as of the market close on Thursday.