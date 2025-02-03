Abu Dhabi is getting serious about investing in shipping beyond tankers and has hired an ex-Western Bulk man to lead and grow a dry cargo joint venture.

Mohneesh Bhutani has been appointed as chief executive of dry bulk operating platform Safeen Invictus, having left his position as Western Bulk’s head of panamax in December.

Safeen Invictus is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-listed grain trader Invictus Investment Company and Safeen Feeders, part of the Safeen shipping arm of Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group.