Adhart Shipping has inked a series of ultramax bulker newbuildings in China as it expands its presence in the sector.

According to shipping databases, the Singapore-based company has four 64,100-dwt ultramaxes on order at New Dayang Shipbuilding.

S&P Maritime Portal shows the Adhart newbuildings at New Dayang as Hull Nos 1330, 1332, 1338 and 1341.