Adnoc Logistics & Services continues its growth in the dry bulk sector, buying two handysizes for $24m, according to brokers.

The Abu Dhabi-listed shipowner reportedly acquired the 28,200-dwt Nymphi (built 2012) for $11.5m from FGM Chartering of Greece.

At the same time, it is said to have bought the 28,100-dwt Manticore (built 2014) for $12.5m