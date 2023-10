Alassia NewShips Management has taken advantage of firming bulker prices amid climbing freight rates to push ahead with its fleet renewal plan by selling its only capesize.

The 176,500-dwt Cymona Iron (built 2011) was one of the oldest ships in the Athens-based company’s fleet of about 10 vessels.

Market sources say the Nicolas Hajioannou-led company is getting close to $27m from unidentified, Middle Eastern buyers.