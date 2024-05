Algoma Central has reported results that chief executive Gregg Ruhl said beat all of the past five years.

The Canadian owner of bulkers, product tankers and self-unloaders delivered a loss of CAD 17.3m ($12.6m) for the first quarter.

But losses are normal for Algoma Central in the first quarter because many of its Great Lakes trades are shut down by ice, and the latest numbers improve on the CAD 19.6m