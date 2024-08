Denmark’s Alpina Chartering has taken a blow to its operated fleet by the decision of Dubai-based bulker owner Tomini Group to take commercial management of its fleet in-house.

Tomini owns almost all of the bulkers in Alpina’s 29-vessel operated fleet, spanning handysizes, kamsarmaxes and capesize bulkers.

This leaves a final vessel — the 37,394-dwt handysize Jessica B (built 2003) — which is ostensibly controlled by Alpina and technically managed by Tomini.