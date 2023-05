United Nations-led inspectors in Istanbul cleared vessels bound for Ukraine on Thursday, the first ships to be allowed to sail to the war-torn country in almost two weeks.

Three new inbound bulkers were approved, heading to Odesa and Chornomorsk, according to UN officials. They were the 34,400-dwt Garnet (built 2010), the 30,600-dwt F-Line (built 2007) and the 34,300-dwt Super Martinelli (built 2010).

Another two vessels are preparing for inspections.