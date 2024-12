Idan Ofer-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping is changing the engines for half of a series of newcastlemax bulker newbuildings from ammonia to LNG dual-fuel systems.

The switch, which is being made to seven of its 14 bulkers on order at China’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, is due to a delay in the expected delivery of MAN Energy Solutions’ ammonia dual-fuel engines, according to those following the business.