The Winning International Group, a major player in the capesize and newcastlemax business, has completed its first acquisition of a secondhand ship since last spring.

Concluded around Christmas, the deal for the 207,900-dwt Sikamia (built 2008) is a further sign that bulker values have softened just enough to persuade dedicated buyers to re-enter the fray for high-quality tonnage.

Brokers reported towards the end of December that Greece’s Minerva Marine was offloading the scrubber-fitted, Japanese-built vessel to undisclosed Chinese buyers for $29m.