The Angelicoussis Group has cashed in a capesize bulker in a deal that shows nearly 19-year-old ships are not being left behind in a rising sale-and-purchase market for dry bulk vessels.

The reported sale of the 174,000-dwt Maran Prosperity (built 2006) comes as the Baltic Exchange’s market barometer of capesize bulker values to its highest level since July of 2010.