Angeliki Frangou-controlled Navios Maritime Partners has sold another ageing ship, lifting the total cash raised from asset divestments to nearly $800m since the US-listed shipping giant was formed in 2022.

The latest transaction concerns the 75,800-dwt panamax Navios Sagittarius (built 2006), which has emerged as the Xinde Honor in the fleet of China-based Ningbo Safety Developing Ship.

It is not clear when the sale was agreed.