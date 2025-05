Greek bulker owner DryLog has struck a long-term chartering deal with steel group ArcelorMittal to operate a new LNG dual-fuel kamsarmax.

The joint venture Global Chartering has agreed to a long-term contract for an unnamed “next-generation” bulker owned by Japan’s Kambara Kisen.

The company has an 82,500-dwt dual-fuel ship called Oceana Frontier due from parent yard Tsuneishi.