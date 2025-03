ArcelorMittal Shipping is selling some of its smallest vessels for about $60m in total, US brokers report.

The quartet, believed sold en bloc to a single buyer, comprises two kamsarmax and two panamax sister ships, all built in China 11 to 12 years ago.

They are the 81,700-dwt AM Krakow and AM Buchanan (both built 2013) and the 76,100-dwt AM Zenica (built 2014) and AM Annaba (built 2013).