Aristides Pittas-led bulker owner Eurodry has reportedly sold its oldest panamax bulker for recycling in Bangladesh.

The 75,100-dwt bulk carrier Tasos (built 2000) has been sold to cash buyers for delivery to a ship recycling facility at Chattogram for a reported $476 per ldt, or $5.1m, according to a report by Singapore cash buyer Wirana Shipping Corp.

Recycling sector sources told TradeWinds that the price paid for the vessel is higher than current market levels, due in part to the vessel having a heavy propellor and a significant quantity of bunkers on board.