A SwissMarine Inc bulker caught up a demurrage dispute between a Dubai-based commodities trader and an Indian rice producer has been released from arrest by the Gujarat High Court.

The arrest warrant on the Greek shipowner’s 63,600-dwt bulker Clear Sky (built 2014) was withdrawn late on Wednesday evening at the request Commodity Care General Trading, the plaintiff in the case, which told the court that it had agreed to settle the dispute via other legal means.