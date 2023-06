Matre family-controlled Arriva Shipping is continuing to renew its fleet with a new order in China.

The Norwegian owner has picked Dayang Offshore Equipment Co to build an 8,500-dwt hybrid dry cargo vessel for delivery in the first half of 2025.

This will be a sister ship to the 8,300-dwt Nor Viking, delivered in 2022, but with improvements and upgrades customised to Arriva’s trades and markets.