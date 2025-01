Norway’s Arriva Shipping has commissioned Chinese shipyard Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry Co to build a new dry cargo vessel for its fleet.

The ship is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2026, Arriva said in a statement.

It will join its sister vessels, the 8,500-dwt Nor Viking (built 2022) and SH007, to be delivered in December 2025, as part of the company’s fleet renewal and growth strategy.