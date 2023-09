Asiatic Lloyd and Atlantic Lloyd (AL Group) are considering converting a series of ultramax bulker newbuildings on order in China to run on methanol, the company has confirmed.

The Singapore-based shipowner has teamed up with classification society American Bureau of Shipping in a joint development project to study the feasibility of such a conversion.

The study is focused on a series of up to eight ABS-classed bulkers ordered at New Hantong Shipyard, China.