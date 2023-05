The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) has fallen below 1,000 points for the first time in three months as all four major segments of the dry bulk market continue to weaken, primarily due to high in-port iron ore and coal supplies.

The BDI slid 13% on Wednesday to 977 points, marking the lowest it has been since late February.

The index was pulled down by weakening average spot rates across the dry bulk sector, especially those for capesize bulkers.