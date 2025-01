The Baltic Dry Index (BDI), the overall indicator for the strength of bulker spot markets, is once again nearing the 1,000-point level.

Spot markets are awakening again after the Christmas holidays but are still victim to the persistently weak demand relative to tonnage supply.

The BDI, which spans spot markets for supramax up to capesize bulkers, fell by a further 28 points on Tuesday to reach 1,015 points.