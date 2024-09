Two things happened on Tuesday that augur well for dry cargo markets in the short term and in the longer term.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) broke through the 2,000-point level to reach its highest assessment since July.

At the same time, China — the world’s biggest centre of demand for seaborne dry commodities — announced new stimuli for its economy, which in turn could generate demand for shipping, if the nation successfully boosts its GDP growth.