Bulker pool Baumarine by MaruKlav has marked its eighth year of partnership with S’hail Shipping and Maritime Services with a gathering in its Doha headquarters in Qatar.

The operation, run by Norway’s Torvald Klaveness and Japan’s Marubeni Corp, sent a team to meet the shipowner’s new chairman Jaber Ali R A Al-Mohannadi and chief executive Rajiv Pal.

“Beyond strengthening our collaboration, the discussions reinforced the continued success of our partnership, demonstrating how Baumarine’s fixed-hire conversions have helped S’hail optimise earnings and capitalise on market peaks with greater efficiency,” the pool said.