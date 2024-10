Ultramax bulkers owned by Belships and Diana Shipping have been reportedly fixed on period charters at higher rates than last done, at a time when spot rates are coming under pressure.

The Belships deal is a the first 12-month fixture reported in several months.

Its 63,626-dwt Beltokyo (built 2021) was said to be fixed to grain house Viterra for 12 months at $16,000 per day, starting Friday in Qingdao, China.