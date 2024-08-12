Oslo-based bulker operator and Belships subsidiary Lighthouse Navigation has been renamed Norwegian Bulk Carriers, following a splitting up of the business earlier this year.

Supramax and ultramax owner Belships sold its shares in Lighthouse’s Asia-based activities in late April to the company’s management, who will continue to run the platform under the Lighthouse Navigation Pte name.

But this left room for confusion with the Lighthouse entity in Oslo, which has been renamed and will continue to be a subsidiary of Belships.