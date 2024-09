Belships is passing on the proceeds from the sale of two debt-free supramax bulkers to its investors in the form of an extraordinary dividend.

The Oslo-listed ultramax owner sold the 57,700-dwt supramaxes Belfriend and Beltide (both built 2016) in May for $28.3m each.

The shipowner will book a gain of $3m on each of the debt-free bulkers during the third quarter, with cash proceeds totalling $56.6m.