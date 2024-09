Berge Bulk has asked a judge in Puerto Rico to throw out a lawsuit filed by a grain company over a casualty that saw a bulker strike a tower at a terminal on the US-controlled island.

The summary judgment request comes 10 months after Puerto Rico’s Pan American Grain Manufacturing filed a lawsuit in the US federal court in San Juan in November over the incident involving the 37,700-dwt Berge Scafell Pike (built 2020).