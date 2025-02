Singapore-based Berge Bulk is buying a VLOC from Japanese shipowner NS United Kaiun Kaisha for $37m, according to brokers.

Maritime data provider VesselsValue estimates the 250,800-dwt NSU Inspire (built 2011) has a market value of $39m, suggesting Berge Bulk secured a $2m discount.

Japanese shipping sources told TradeWinds they believe the deal is still under negotiation.