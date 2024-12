State-run Ukrainian Danube Shipping Co (UDP) has failed to sell a set of unprofitable, small and ageing ships it wanted rid of.

An auction scheduled for 13 December was cancelled due to lack of interest, local media reported, citing the war-torn country’s government procurement website.

Under the hammer were six vessels built about 30 years ago by Portugal’s Estaleiros Navais de Viana do Castelo shipyard.