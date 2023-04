An oil-containment boom that had been removed from around a bulker grounded off Gibraltar has been replaced, the Gibraltar Port Authority announced on Monday.

The boom had been first placed around Oldstone Cargo’s 35,364-dwt OS 35 (built 1999) in late August after it collided with Asyad Shipping’s 162,000-cbm Adam LNG (built 2014) to contain oil leaking from the vessel.

Gibraltar Pilots intentionally beached the ship to prevent it from sinking.