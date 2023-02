The voice of the world’s shipowners is facing questions over its membership after the US sanctioned the Russian company of one of its directors.

Albert Vygovskii, 53, the chief executive of Russian shipowner Pola Raiz, also known as Pola Rise, has been one of the 30 board members of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) since June 2021, according to UK company accounts.

Albert Vygovskii has been on the ICS board since 2021. Photo: ICS

The Russian Chamber of Shipping has remained a member of London-based ICS throughout the war in Ukraine.