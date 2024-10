Braemar’s head of handysize and supramax has left the shipbroking group to join Peter Livanos’ dry-cargo concern, DryLog Trading.

Fred Mack will join the outfit early next year as a freight trader in London after finishing at Braemar on 18 October.

Mack told TradeWinds the opportunity was too good to miss, but thanked Braemar head of dry cargo Ben Bates and chief executive James Gundy for their support.