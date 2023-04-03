Just as it doubled its money with the sale of an LR2 tanker, the Vafias clan expanded its dry bulk bet with three acquisitions on the secondhand market.

Brave Maritime, the private dry arm of the Greek family’s shipping group, swooped on a pair of capesizes sold by Goodbulk.

The first of these ships is the 182,100-dwt Aquavictory (built 2010), which changed hands in the first half of March for $26.5m, according to market sources in Athens.

The Aquavictory formed part of a rare series of six capesize sisterships built at Denmark's Odense Steel Shipyard.