Chinese shipowner Zhejiang Xiehai Group is mulling the profitable sale of up to eight ultra-modern newcastlemaxes and kamsarmaxes.

Broking and market sources in Athens and Asia say that top-tier shipowners have been directly approached to express interest in vessels financed by Chinese leasing houses.

The five newcastlemaxes and three kamsarmaxes are equipped with scrubbers and are on index-linked long-term charters of at least five years with major trading houses Vitol and Mercuria.