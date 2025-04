Syria has imported its first cargo of wheat since the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad in December.

The government said on Sunday that an unnamed vessel had arrived at the port of Latakia carrying a 6,600-dwt cargo.

Officials of the new Islamist-led administration added that while imports of wheat and other basics are not subject to US and UN sanctions, there are challenges in securing financing for deals, which is deterring suppliers from selling into Syria, according to Reuters.