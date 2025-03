No new orders for bulk carriers during February mean that dry-cargo contracting activity has dropped to the lowest level in at least 30 years, research shows.

Chinese Maritime Transport’s (CMT) order for two more newcastlemax bulkers, reported by TradeWinds on Thursday, could be the first vessels booked in the capesize segment since 2025 began.

Bimco shipping analysis manager Filipe Gouveia said bulker contracting in January was low, but February was even worse.